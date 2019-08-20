Speech to Text for Hirotec to Break ground

happening today -- another supplier for huntsville's mazda-toyota plant will have a groundbreaking ceremony this morning. hirotech announced their plans to build a new plant in the runway center industrial park in fayetteville, tennessee. today the company will break ground to begin building the new facility. waay 31's rodneya ross is in fayetteville now with what we know about the supplier. live pat...marie...we know the new plant will sit on 34-acres and will be 138-thousand square feet. there exhaust and stamping supplies for mazda-toyota will be made. vo hirotech says this will be a state-of-the art facility that will bring in more than 100 new jobs to lincoln county. in addition to the jobs, the plant will also create 48- million-dollars in capital investment. the building will have 138- thousand square feet of exhaust production and stamping space...and the company says this can be expanded another 138- thousand feet in the future. right now the building is expected to be completed in 20-21 with production also starting in 20-21. live i will be at the groundbreaking ceremony this morning. it's expected to start at 10. reporting live in fayetteville, rr, waay 31 news.