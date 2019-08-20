Speech to Text for Space council meeting today

after the internal investigation. happening today-- the national space council will be meeting to discuss commercial space leadership... which could involve companies right here in huntsville. waay 31's casey albritton is live with what we know about the meeting. casey? this is the sixth time the council is meeting... and vice president mike pence will be leading it. this comes less than a week after nasa chose marshall space flight center to lead the artemis project... according to space-dot-com, the meeting will have an expert panel and will present policy recommendations for the president. the meeting will also address government efforts in space exploration, working with international partners, and strengthening commercial space leadership-- which could involve huntsville. here in huntsville we are a hub for commercial space companies-- like boeing and lockhead martin. president donald trump tweeted that america is leading in space. he also said the trump administration is quote "reviving exploration, fostering private enterprise, and securing the strategic high ground." everything will begin this morning at 9:30 a-m at the steven f. udvar hazy center in virginia. live in huntsville, casey albritton,