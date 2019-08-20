Speech to Text for Hirotec Ground Breaking

in fyffe. happening today -- a supplier for the new mazda- toyota plant will break ground in fayetteville this morning. hirotec america is building the plant in runway centre industrial park and it should be operational by the third quarter of 20-20. waay 31's rodneya ross is live in faytteville now with what we can expect today. good morning pat and marie...in just a few hours hirotech america will break ground on a new state-of-the-art exhaust production and stamping facility. this is where some parts for the new mazda-toyota plant will be produced. hirotec tells us the new facility will feature 138- thousand square feet of production space and could expand another 138-thousand feet in the future. more than 100 new jobs and 48-million-dollars in capital investment will be created because of the expansion. three other supplier plants have also been announced over the past year -- they are all located in north alabama. the hirotec plant is expected to be completed in 20-21 with production also starting in 20-21 that groundbreaking ceremony will take place this morning at 10. i will be there to bring you the details. reporting live in fayetteville, rr, waay 31