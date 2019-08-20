Speech to Text for Tuesday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin with waay 31's rodneya ross. in a few hours a supplier for mazda-toyota will break ground on their new facility. vo hirotec is building their new plant in fayetteville. the plant will sit on 34-acres and the facility will be 138- thousand square feet. this is where exhaust production and stamping parts will be made for madza-toyota. the groundbreaking will take place at 10 this morning. casey... police say the people who live inside the home did not know the victim... and they were not hurt. the victim was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. police say they have not found the driver of the car that was shot at... if you have any information, you're asked to contact huntsville police. live in hsv, casey albritton, waay 31 news. tuscumbia police have launched an internal investigtion after a video showing a confrontation between an off-duty officer and a driver was posted online. the officer un holstered his gun while confronting the driver about speeding. the police chief told us they still have to review the facts and decide what to do about the situation. a community is on edge after a man who pleaded guilty to murder is still out and about, rather than behind bars. scott dutton, the former owner of "downtown dawgs", is expected to turn himself into authorities on september 2nd, to start serving a 20-year sentence. he shot and killed a man back in 2016. happening today-- the national space council will be meeting to discuss commercial space leadership... this is the sixth time the council is meeting... and vice president mike pence will be leading it. according to space-dot-com, the meeting will have an expert panel and will present policy recommendations for the president. you're looking at brand new video of what brazilian police say an armed man is holding dozens of people hostage on a public bus in rio de janeiro. 37 people are reportedly behing held hostage. reports are 4 hostage have been released so far. they say the man spilled gasoline in the bus and threatened to set it on fire. authorities say the man has not made any specific