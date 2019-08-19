Speech to Text for CDC looking into disease possibly linked to vaping

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the centers for disease control is now investigating 14 states for cases of people who have lung-related illnesses possibly linked to vaping. waay-31s alexis scott spoke with madison county school officials about how this new information could possibly change the way they talk about the drug. right now it's unclear if alabama is one of those 14 states the center for disease control is investigating... but i spoke with the madison county school system and they told me whether we're on the list or not, it definitely sparks a new conversation within the school system. keith traywick, student services "the major concern that we have with these types of electronic cigarettes is that we don't know exactly what's in any of them," keith traywick is the head of student services for madison county schools. this year they've already tightened the rules for vaping on school property... but knowing the center for disease control is possibly linking illnesses to vaping makes them worry. and they will continue to talk to students about vaping. keith traywick, student services "you know you don't have to do this. you can be cool in other ways," traywick told me their nurses are all trained to determine whether or not a student is vaping. and there's a zero tolerance policy if a student is caught vaping... now... they are looking into latest research and will adjust if needed. i spoke with one college student who thought vaping was less harmful than cigarettes... leshedrick willis, aamu student "cigarettes... that give you lung cancer too though. that needs to be cut off for real. but vapes, i feel like you could hit that every now and again just not back to back to back," but after leshedrick willis read the many articles on what's being investigated, he told me his views are much different now. leshedrick willis, aamu student "just stop altogether. cigarettes, vape, everything," madison county school officials told me they'll be paying close attention for any major updates from the center for disease control. reporting in madison county, alexis scott waay-31 news. we've reached out to the c-d-c to see if alabama is on the list of states they're investigating and we're