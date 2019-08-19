Speech to Text for Road crews start widening project

by lightning in fyffe. happening right now... road crews are working on widening research park boulevard... the 23.5-million dollar project will widen these two miles of u-s 255 - from 4 lanes to 6.. waay 31's kody fisher is live where crews are beginning the project... he's finding out how this will impact your commute... right now... the city tells me all of the work is going to be happening at night between 8pm to 6am... to cut down on the impact for drivers... nats: erica kenny commutes on research park blvd twice a day... erica kenny/commutes on research park blvd. "in the morning it's heavy, very heavy. in the evenings it's the worst." the city of huntsville tells me there will be no lane closures during the day so two lanes of traffic will be open in both directions for commuters like kenny... when i told her about the project...she was initially scared it would impact her 45 minute drive... erica kenny/commutes on research park blvd. "to even think about think about the prospect of that being longer, due to construction, is a little bit frightening, so i've very glad it's going to be open during the day." nats: andrew albis is a pizza delivery driver... nats: he uses research park boulevard every day... for him... the construction at night will actually impact his job... so he's already planning ways around it... andrew albis/pizza delivery driver "i would go down to wynn dr. and cut over to millennium." but once the project is done and it's six total lanes... andrew albis/pizza delivery driver "it'd be great." nats: for kenny... the six lanes will potentially mean more time with her three kids... erica kenny/commutes on research park blvd. "every minute counts in the afternoon and so i'm really excited about being able to get through a lot quicker." the project is expected to take roughly a year to finish... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... part of the project includes building a new bridge at old madison pike and research park boulevard... work there will start in january... this project is just the latest on a long list of road projects in huntsville. the list on your screen shows seven major projects either happening now or planned to start soon. cecil ashburn is closest to wrapping up. two lanes are set to re-open in october. the director of city engineering told waay 31 all these projects were planned years ago to prepare for