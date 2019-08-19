Speech to Text for Alabama A&M University renovates 63-year-old dorm

a whole! students are starting to move into a recently renovated dorm at alabama a&m university waay-31s alexis scott took a tour of the new additions at the girl's dorm. after the renovations, students now have access to private bathrooms...and an updated laundry facility... after decades of no change. former students...curre nt students... and alabama a and m staff were present at the re-dedication for the emily thigpen hall. after reconstructing parts of the 63 year old building,the community style bathrooms now have a private feel to them with locked doors. the dorms have double the closet space with extra storage under the beds. i spoke with one former resident who lived in the hall when it first opened and has a message for new students. cora gragg redmond, former resident "please take care of the building. we have the building but we destroy them. so out of love and everything else, i hope they'll take care of the building," a and m staff told me they hope the new amenities help the students feel at home. reporting in huntsville, alexis scott, waay-31 news