Speech to Text for Crews make progress on Albertville's $60 million sports complex and amphitheater

new details tonight. waay 31 took a look at the progress of albertville's 60-million dollar sports complex and amphitheater. crews broke ground in january and now the outside framing is done on the sports building. the soccer, football and lacrosse fields are starting to take shape and the lazy river is dug out. when the 125 acre project is done, it will also have a 9- thousand seat amphitheater and more than four miles of hiking trails. one neighbor told waay31 she's excited to see this project completed, because she's sick of the construction traffic and noise. its just been aggravating, but ready for it to be done and over with construction is set to be done by next summer. the work is being paid for using bonds and some of the 1- cent sales tax increase from last year.