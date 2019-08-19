Speech to Text for City of Guntersville in legal battle over renovation project at City Harbor

thrown from the car. new information tonight -- the city of guntersville is wrapped up in a legal battle over a renovation project at city harbor. you're looking at renderings for the development at the guntersville's harbor. plans include retail space, restaurants, and short term rental condos. the problem is- the city is being sued because a guntersville man says they don't have the right to lease the 8 acres of public land. waay31s sierra phillips is live at the guntersville city harbor where she learned, even thought the lawsuit was dismissed, rough waters could still be ahead. sierra? this plot of land crews are working on right now isn't part of the lawsuit. that's why crews were able to start work in the last few days. even though the lawsuit was dismissed by the judge- the mayors office says the plaintiff has appealed so this legal battle will continue. it has been appeal so it will be appealed to the supreme court so it will be a very lengthy and costly appeal process. asked mayor dollar how much this process could cost tax payers and she told me that depends on how long it takes. according to court documents, the plaintiff, guntersville resident joel kennamer claims the city doesn't have the right to lease the land without a public vote because the land is used for public recreation. people i talked with today told me they'd like to see more development like this here. we could always use more restaurants i think anything that is moving into guntersville will be a plus" . i reached out to the plaintiffs attorney and i haven't heard back just yet. reporting live in guntersville sierra phillips waay31news.