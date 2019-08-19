Speech to Text for Concerns With Department Of Corrections

the waay 31 i-team is waiting to learn who the state chooses to build three new prisons because of massive overcrowding problems. the department of justice said the state's department of corrections is violating the rights of inmates. the feds are even threatening to take over the state's prisons. waay 31's greg privett looked into the four key problems highlighted by the justice department to see if the state's making any progress. <nats > alabama's department of corrections has more than its share of problems. there are bad facilities . and some well-run prisons. "like limestone out here locally which is one of the best-run prisons in the state." david wise was deputy warden at limestone correctional facility. he also served as warden at st. clair . one of the state's maximum security prisons. "st. clair has had a violent history and a violent culture." that violent culture is one of the factors that got the federal government's attention . and its warning. us attorney jay town is the point- man for the feds. he's working with state leaders to come up with alabama's response to the doj. i asked town where the process stands right now. he said the state's willingness to talk and work toward change is encouraging: an ". important effort on the part of the state to resolve the eighth amendment problems in adoc. the parties are presently negotiating policy solutions, along with engaging in legislative solutions discussions . " town told me he hopes alabama avoids federal litigation. but any announcement could be months out. town's role is to make sure alabama can keep prisoners safe . and make sure inmates don't suffer cruel and unusual punishment . "i really believe the federal government has no choice than to pay close attention to alabama's prison system. this is a thing that's been kicked down the road too long. the state legislature has neglected it too long." wise retired from the alabama department of corrections in 2010. knowing the system inside- out ... he's followed violence in alabama's prisons . including inmate- on- inmate rape . and murder. from 2015 to 2017 . there were 22 homicides. he says alabama's prison problem didn't happen overnight. approaching double capacity . alabama's tried but failed to fix the problem. "this is a problem that's been neglected for 30 years." standup "the alabama department of corrections released a three-year strategic plan. it addresses four main problem areas. at the top of that list: staffing. more specifically, understaffing." "in my opinion, the prison system's in a state of crisis number one because of the lack of staffing. it's dangerous. it's extremely dangerous." here are some of the plans alabama already put in place to fix the prison staffing problem. the legislature approved a 40 million dollar increase in prison funding. took out sentence about ivey three-quarters of the 40 million is earmarked to hire 500 more correctional officers. "you've got the convicts basically running the prisons right now. they run officers out of the prison because there aren't enough of them and the convicts know it." part of the increased prison budget . would also go for a 20 percent pay raise. the bureau of labor statistics says last year alabama's average pay for correctional officers was less than 37- thousand dollars a year . far less than the national average of nearly 50- thousand . "when the economy's good, who wants to take a 30 or 40 thousand dollar a year job." david wise worries staffing is the root of many problems in alabama prisons. "they're not addressing the staffing issue hard-core enough and if they don't, you're going to start to see corrections officers getting killed." it's a problem wise warns could have deadly consequences for corrections officers. "now you have to worry about getting stabbed or killed and whether you're going to go home or not. it's gotten bad. i mean, it's really gotten bad." greg privett, waay 31 news. besides staffing . the department of corrections strategic plan identifies infrastructure, programming and