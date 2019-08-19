Speech to Text for Effort To Ban Guns From Point Mallard Park

new information at 6! the city of decatur is looking into banning pistols at point mallard water park. it comes as they increase security at the popular attraction, after two people were shot there in june. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm alyssa martin -- in for najahe sherman. waay31's steven dilsizian is live at point mallard to explain why banning handguns might not be easy. steven? thats right, city attorney herman marks tells me the state law allows guns at many public venues, including the point mallard water park. if the city is going to ban pistols, it needs an exception to the law. mildred bell - lives in decatur "i used to go there all the time" mildred bell is a grandparent in decatur, and says the point mallard water park used to be the go-to spot. but that's changed after a teenager was arrested in june for shootings two people. take sot: mildred bell - lives in decatur "i think they should ban pistols because you don't need a pistol at a water park" city of decatur attorney herman marks says the city is working to find ways, under state law, to restrict possession of pistols at the park. he says the only way to do that is by working with state lawmakers to make an exception. i tried calling state senator arthur orr from decatur, but did not hear back. marks says other security measures, like metal detectors are very costly. but a ban costs nothing. bell likes hearing something is being done to protect the area that has plenty of children. take sot: mildred bell - lives in decatur "people have their kids out there, i mean little bitty kids" marks tells me the focus is on pistols because they are easy to hide compared to bigger weapons. some people i talked to did not want to be on camera, but they told me someone would need a pistol for self-defense if a shooting happened again. but bell says that is what decatur police are there for. take sot: mildred bell - lives in decatur "as long as you have police protection out there, then nobody else needs a gun" right now there is no timeline on when a ban could be made. i'm told this is a process where both the state and city will have to work together. in decatur -- sd -- waay31 news. waay 31 will keep you updated as we learn more about the measure in the state legislature. you can find the latest information on our