Speech to Text for UAH honored for physics milestone discovery

remain anonymous. big honors this afternoon for the university of alabama in huntsville. it's been honored for discovering what some call, the holy grail of physics. waay 31's shosh bedrosian explains the complicated discovery, and how the university was awarded. shosh "the physics milestone happened right here at the wilson hall. th powerful discovery not only paved the way for electricity, but also in the medical field" jim ashburn, student when discovery was made "we wanted to find one that worked at more feasible temperatures and this material was a big step in that direction" jim ashburn recalls the time when he was a student at uah, and they discovered the game-changing super conductor: the world's first material to super-conduct above the technologically significant temperature of liquid nitrogen. jim ashburn, student when discovery was made "the day i went home after the discovery i actually passed an accident scene and in my mind i was actually thinking about emts arriving on a scene like that. and with this material the prospects of a portable mri unit could possibly be realized" and since then, it has. it also paved the way for electricity in computers. the material discovered in 1987 was first tested in a uah physics laboratory and it paved the way for more practical applications like electricity and computers. uah was honored monday by the institute of electrical and electronics engineers with a milestone plaque. an incoming student at uah told waay 31 that discoveries like this are important to the school and its programs. michael nance, freshman student at uah, "it makes me feel like whatever i do here, will have an impact on a lot of people and it will be extremely important... it's not a casualty, this is really important stuff going on here" in huntsville, sb waay 31 news. this groundbreaking discovery has also been referred to as the woodstock of physics. uah is the 199th place to receive this recognition globally.