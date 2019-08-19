Speech to Text for Projects planned for several Limestone County roads due to Alabama's new gas tax

new details. we're getting a look at limestone county roads that will get a little t-l-c from the state's new gas tax. commissioners have approved more than a million dollars on nine projects... including a big one on sanderson road. waay 31's scottie kay shows us what people who drive the road every day can expect. beth sheehan, lives nearby "it is very hectic and you're sitting there for quite a while sometimes." that's how beth sheehan describes sanderson road. so sheehan was happy when she heard a portion of the money limestone county expects to get from the gas tax increase will go towards resurfacing and widening about a two-mile stretch. beth sheehan, lives nearby "if i'm going to pay extra gas tax, i'd rather it go to something that affects me every day." sheehan lives in the subdivision right across from creekside elementary, where drivers tell me they see the biggest back-ups during the school year. beth sheehan, lives nearby "it's up to one crossing guard in the morning. it's all she can do to keep you from pulling out in front of someone." dave robinson, lives nearby "in the afternoon, when they're picking up, i'm in the grass to get to copper run drive." sheehan believes there could be even more improvements added to help with the traffic problem. beth sheehan, lives nearby "they really need a traffic light right there in front of that school." but in the meantime, she says she's just glad something's being done. beth sheehan, lives nearby "it will be terrific. it honestly will make things a lot easier." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news the sanderson road project is one of several approved by the commission for next year. you can see the full list at waaytv dot com. by the way, the gas tax increase goes into effect in 13-days .... september first.