Speech to Text for HPD Surveillance Map Video

waay 31's sydney martin is live in five points after working to learn more about how the system would work dan, alyssa -- huntsville police are asking neighbors who want to be a part of the initiative to come forward... people in five points told me they hope police are able to get bad guys off the street faster with it. david helms, lives in huntsville, "we had our neighbor who was robbed on new years eve and we never heard anything. he had over 30,000 dollars worth of equipment stolen from his landscaping company." david helms told me he slept through a robbery on his street...and he is excited to hear huntsville police are starting a data gathering system to help solve crimes faster. sgt. tim clardy, investigator,"it helped the huntsville police department and our investigators canvas a neighborhood electronically and it will help us push forward in investigations a lot faster than normal." sergeant tim clardy says right now investigators have to knock on doors and ask people if they can have access to their surveillance footage. the new system would create a map showing investigators which homes have video cameras and who is willing to turn over the footage to police. david helms, lives in huntsville,"i think it's a great idea. we've had incidents where if we had only had a camera we could have found hit and run people. people were hit and then took huntsville police said the database would be kept confidential..and everyone can stay anonymous. if you're interested in signing up you're asked to contact huntsville police through nextdoor with your information. live in huntville sm