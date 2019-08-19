Speech to Text for Decatur Restaurant Owner Charged

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with reaction from the community. scottie? this is where scott dutton must turn himself in by 6:00 on september 2nd and then he'll be taken to prison, but most of the folks i spoke with today were shocked to learn he wasn't immediately brought here after he pled guilty to murder. rachel elliot, lives in morgan county "kind of scary to know that these people are still on the streets." that's what rachel elliot had to say after hearing former owner of downtown dawgs, scott dutton, pled guilty to shooting and killing a man back in 2016, but wasn't taken to jail. rachel elliot, lives in morgan county "i recently sold my weapon because i didn't want those things around small kids at my home, so now, it's a little scary to think that i couldn't do something if i needed to." according to court documents, dutton pled guilty on august 15th and was sentenced to 20-years. people i spoke with want to know why that sentence hasn't already started. rachel elliot, lives in morgan county "that's a grace period almost and it's giving someone time to flee. he should've been locked up right away." the deadly fight dutton was involved in, centered around a woman. some call it an isolated incident. ed james, lives in morgan county "it was a crime of passion. that changes the story. he's not out, doing drugs and shooting up people for no reason. it was a fluke that it happened." and ... they're thinking about the murder victim's loved ones. ed james, lives in morgan county "my condolences to the family. any time you lose someone, especially in a violent manner, it's sad." reached out to dutton's lawyer, carl cole. he told me dutton accepted responsibility for his role in a tragic situation that could have been avoided if either man had backed down or at least attempted to de-escalate the situation. reporting live in morgan county, sk, waay 31 news