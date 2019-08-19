Speech to Text for Tuscumbia PD Video

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay31's breken terry is live at the tuscumbia police department with more of the intense exchange, and how the department is responding. breken? the tuscumbia police chief tells me they are doing an internal investigation into this incident that happened at an apartment complex. williams told me he is considering pursuing some legal advice and didn't want to speak on camera yet about what happened but told us we could use his video of the incident. coggins- you can flying through here williams- huh? scoggins- i saw you man i was standing right here williams- what are you talking about buddy? scoggins- i need to see some id this is the first few seconds of the exchange between off duty officer greg scoggins and citizen ryan williams who gave us permission to use this video. williams- i don't know what your stopping me for buddy? scoggins- i said i'm not your buddy. williams- what's the problem? scoggins- because you came reckless driving through here. williams- i'm parked scoggins- no you were not parked i was standing right there walking my dog. you can see other tuscumbia police officers come on scene as scoggins addresses williams asking for his id and telling him he was driving recklessly. scoggins then takes out his gun when he and williams continue to argue. williams- you didn't even pull me over! scoggins- i ain't got to. williams- what do you mean you don't have to? scoggins- i don't have to pull you over. first of all you don't live here and you don't belong here. williams- can i talk to the back up please. williams goes on to ask the other officers to step in. williams- look it ain't even that serious for this man to be drawing a weapon on me. scoggins- i didn't never point it at you. williams- yes you did. why did you uncuff the gun? scoggins- because i am not going to be caught blindsided. scoggins then walks away from williams and the video ends. we know williams wasn't charged with anything that night. the police chief told me they will have more facts, details, and decisions on what they are going to do about this situation later this week. live in tuscumbia bt waay31 news. that was waay 31 breken terry reporting. we know williams wasn't charged