City of Decatur puts pressure on ambulances to be quicker

new this afternoon. the city of decatur says it's time to hold first responders accountable who don't arrive to an emergency, in a timely manner. they say it's been a problem for years! thanks for joining us. i'm alyssa martin. and i'm dan shaffer. najahe sherman has the day off. waay31's steven dilsizian is live at city hall with details on a move made by city council. steven? guys the first response ambulance service must arrive to city calls within minutes. if they don't, they'll pay a hefty fine! chief anthony grande - decatur fire & rescue "the only request is that the citizens of the city of decatur are well taken care of in 480 seconds" decatur fire and rescue chief anthony grande and his team work directly with the city ambulance services. he supports the approved ordinance that holds the ambulance service financially responsible to arrive at a scene on time. even though the ordinance was approved, changes can me made. take sot: chief anthony grande - decatur fire & rescue "there's probably a couple of amendments they would like to tweak and that's fine" as it stands, ambulances must be at a scene in decatur in 8 minutes. for all other calls in the police jurisdiction.... 12 minutes. if the services do not hit that number 90 percent of the time after a quarterly review, they are fined 10 thousand dollars. that fine doubles if they fail two quarters in a row. harold mooty is the attorney for first response ambulance and says a change in the rule hasn't been seen before. take sot: harold mooty - first response ambulance attorney "the city of decatur just passed an overhaul of its ambulance ordinance, the rules governing ambulances. the current ordinances were passed in 1998, there were no amendments since then" i'm told the ambulance service will receive penalty points as well. if they hit a certain amount, their certificate to operate could be revoked. mooty was disappointed the ordinance was passed. take sot: harold mooty - first response ambulance attorney "there are concerns over whether or not my client can perform what the council is now requiring" he is worried the services will not be able to meet the requirement i'm told a number of factors, including vehicle condition, and locations are a concern. chief grande says for his team, this changes nothing and ultimately helps the safety of the city. take sot: anthony grande - chief decatur fire & rescue "that's what we do, that's what we've been doing for hundreds of years and it's what we will continue to do as long as this fire dept is in existence" it's unclear when amendments will be made to the ordinance. attorney mooty says the national standard to respond is 540 seconds. the city believes they have the tools to be quicker than that. live in decatur -- sd -- waay31 news.