Speech to Text for Road work on Research Park

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to replace the pole. happening today, there is a traffic alert we need to let you know about. a major roadwork project is starting on research park boulevard. it'll stretch for two miles between old madison pike and highway 72. waay 31's rodneya ross is live now with a look into the project. pat...marie...the project won't impact drivers during the day as two lanes will remain open in both directions -- but drivers will still want to take their time as they're driving through the area. vo the project is costing 23- point-five million dollars and is expected to take 30 months in total to complete. the project is broken down into three phases. phase one will widen lanes between old madison pike and highway 72 -- that's where the grassy median will be turned into additional lanes. phase two will replace the bridge at old madison pike and will include 10 feet of multi- use paths for pedestrians and bikers. and phase three will wrap up the whole project in 20-21. live two lanes in both directions will remain open everyday between six-am and eight p-m. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.