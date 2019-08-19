Speech to Text for Monday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. lets start this morning with waay 31's rodneya ross. happening today a major roadwork project will begin on research park boulevard. vo the improvement project will stretch two miles between old madison pike and highway 72. the project will happen in three phases. phase one will add additional lanes. phase two will replace a bridge at old madison pike. and phase three will complete the project by 20-21. two lanes on 255 will remain open in both directions from six a-m to eight p-m. a turn-around on rideout road will close for construction.. that means you'll have to use an alternate method to get to goss road. here's that route in black. beginning today - you'll have to turn left on homestead, then another left to put you north on rideout road. crews are building a new intersection for the development east of rideout road. the jury trial for a man accused of capital murder has been continued. benjamin davenport is charged in the death of amber streitmatter....he was expected in court today in colbert county. the jury trail is now scheduled for october 21st. today, decatur city council members will vote on a new ambulance service ordinance. according to the decatur daily, the council majority says it's time to vote on the new ordinance that features financial penalties up to 20-thousand dollars for failure to meet response time requirements. the vote is expected to take place at 10 this morning. the foreign minister of iran says tehran is not interested in talks with washington, but that any discussions should focus on bringing the u.s. back into the 2015 nuclear deal. the u.s. pulled out of the agreement last year. so far, the u.s. has not responded to these comments. happening today, a brand new sport bar-restaurant and arcade will open in midcity. dave and buster's is set to open at university and old monrovia. waay 31 learned the store has