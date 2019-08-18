Speech to Text for Alabama A&M Students Remembering Six Students Who Have Died Recently

new information. students at alabama a&m are remembering six students who died. one of them was killed tuesday after he allegedly shot at a police officer who shot back. javaon ousley would have been returning to a&m as a sophomore. investigators told waay-31 an off duty cop shot ousley after a facebook meet up took a wrong turn ... and ousley tried to shoot the officer. waay 31's alexis scott is live after attending a prayer vigil for the students a&m lost this year. greg, i talked with several students on alabama a&m's campus and they're all heartbroken after losing someone they said was a friend... and was like family. now, they're leaning on each other for help to get through this tough time. the prayer vigil was at the heart of alabama a&m's campus... the quad. people came out to honor the lives of the half-dozen students lost. families and friends came together not to mourn the loss of their loved ones, but to remember them for the light they shared. they prayed over everyone in attendance and did a balloon release to honor their bulldog family. one group of students told me all anyone can do now is hold onto the good times they had with one another... "it's gonna hurt. when you love somebody and when you care for somebody... i feel like it'll be a apar of you for the rest of your life. but i just say remember the good memories, remember the things that make you smile, remember the precious moments... just keep all the memories," alabama a&m staff told waay-31 they will have grief counseling available for those who need it throughout this week... right now investigators say ousley's case is still under investigation. reporting live in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31