Speech to Text for Fyffe has set the standard

kickoff. for fyffe football the saying goes, its hard to play against us, its harder to play for us, the red devils have put in the stenuous work year after year and have three championships in five years to show for it. but this is a new season, and these guys want a ring. "pyron sound bite" thats quarterback zach pyron minutes after winning the 2a state championship last season as a freshman! "just that feeling we felt afterwards, we want to feel it again, thats the goal." pyron is one of many under classman leading the 2019 fyffe football team. nat head coach paul benefield says this year's team lacks depth compared to last season. "it keeps you up at night, no sense of worrying about it, it's like the weather." nat so the red devils are working harder, getting stronger. junior eli benefield says this year's team is is talented, despite it's numbers. "more people are locked in on this team, than have everbeen locked in on this team." the boys are living by their motto. "it's pretty hard, it's definately a challenge, you gotta come in mentally ready every day." "we get a week off after the state game then we're back working out." thats why fyffe's posters are running out of room for region titles and state championships. "we know everybody is out to get us, that comes with the territory." ll: we got about a month until the lights here at devils stadium light up on a friday night, fyffe will be away for several weeks before returning home to play collinsville. now in jackson county, we're getting ready to meet the chiefs. it was a fun night for everyone. the high school, middle school, and little league football teams were announced along with band and cheerleaders, as a way for the community to get together before football season. now that season starts next week with a slate of games on thursday, before the officail season kicks off august 23. waay will have the sights and sounds every friday night after the games. reporting in fyffe, lynden blake,