Speech to Text for Prayer Vigil Held for Three Alabama A&M Students

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

not a winning strategy. happening now. a prayer vigil for three alabama a&m students is just now getting started. one of those students died last week after he shot a police officer ... and that officer shot back. that student is javaon ousley . he was shot and killed this past tuesday. waay 31's alexis scott is live with what you can expect at the vigil.alexis? describe scene behind me briefly depending on what's going on many people are sending their thoughts and prayers for javaon ousley. he would have been returning as a sophomore this year and now people just want answers about his death. the vigil is for javaon ousley... deloi cook... and franky banks. all students at a and m. for javaon, he was known around campus as casper and liked to play sports. investigators told us ousley was shot and killed in talladega after a facebook meetup went wrong. we were told ousley met up with someone on august 13th to sell something and ending up shooting an off-duty cop. that cop then shot ousley...killing him and leaving many questions unanswered. now... a and m is holding a prayer vigil for those who knew ousley to remember him for who he was. right now... investigators are not releasing the name of the off duty cop. they did tell us it seemed as though ousley might have tried to rob the woman, but the talladega district attorney's office is still investigating the situation. reporting live in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31