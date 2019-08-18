Speech to Text for DEATH INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY IN HUNTSVILLE

a deadly sunday morning in huntsville. right now ... huntsville police are investigating a man's death ... after his body was found between a pair of businesses. waay 31 was the only station there when police were investigating. it happened on evangel circle ... just off university drive. the body was found between a screen printing business and an auto body shop. good evening. thanks for watching. i'm greg privett. waay 31's alex torres- perez is live at the police department ... after talking with business owners about the death. alex? greg, right now, huntsville police are working to identify the victim. but business owners told me they weren't surprised that a dead body was found just down the street from them. stuff like this happens sometime. this man didn't want his name or face on camera after a dead body was found right down the road where he works. i'm kind of not surprised. i got to the scene after police finished their investigation, but just before huntsville fire and rescue came to clean the scene. huntsville police say the man was found dead between 2 businesses around 7 this morning. they are working to identify the victim. police descried him as a white man. they do not know the man's age, but did say he was anywhere from his 30's to 50's. i believe someone just got caught up in the wrong time and the wrong place. the cause of death is not known at this time. but police say the victim did show signs of trauma. lord bless his soul. i'm sorry somebody lost his life. wish things could be a little better huntsville police say they are interviewing several people right now in relation to this death investigation. reporting live in