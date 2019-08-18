Speech to Text for 2019 WrestlingCon

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

merridianville middle school turned into a pro wrestling ring saturday night for the 2019 wrestlingcon. local wrestlers faced off with wrestling royalty, including raven and shannon moore! albertville native charles zanders took down moore in the ring. the local wrestling promotion rocket city championship wrestling hosts their biggest event of the year each summer! its entertainment, but for james headdrick its more than that! wrestling is something he's wanted to do his whole life. now he trains every weekk to get in the ring. he says wrestling con showcases the talent north alabama has!! wrestling con is what caught my attention to start training with rocket city championship wrestling, unfortuately i missed the show, but i made sure i did not miss it this year, and i will definitely be on the other side of the barricade next year. headdrick says he should be ready to make his in ring debut in a matter of weeks!!! before the in the ring action, fans got to hang out with the wrestling stars