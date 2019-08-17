Speech to Text for PARTICIPATION IN 2020 CENSUS REQUIRED TO GET YOUR SHARE OF ALABAMA GAS TAX FUNDS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

there's a new push to make sure local roads are fixed and expanded. lawmakers say to get our share of money from a new gas tax. you need to take part in next year's census. waay 31's alex torres-perez breaks down why the census will have a large role when it comes to distributing the gas tax funds. pkg "closed mouths don't get fed." marius moore says he wants his community to step up and participate in next year's census because he wants roads in madison county to be fixed. "some of these roads are bad." moore works at a car wash in huntsville. he sees the damage from bad roads every day. he even experienced it himself. "i've actually cracked rims on my car because of driving bad on these roads." at the end of the month a new gas tax goes into affect. every gallon will cost you another six cents. that money will go towards fixing alabama's roads. "it will help because we do need better road conditions." "and 6 cents shouldn't hurt!" ll: the price increase goes into effect on august 31st. in march, i learned growing counties like madison county will lose out on some of the funds during the first year. that's because this law requires numbers from the last census instead of updated population estimates. and that's why lawmakers are now urging people to participate in the upcoming 2020 census to make sure you aren't being cheated out of your cut. i tried reaching out to several local lawmakers to talk more about how important the upcoming census was to the gas tax distribution. i am still waiting to hear back. still congressman robert aderhold stressed the importance of participating in the 2020 census during a meeting this week. "for every person that's not counted in the state of alabama, that money goes to another state. our goal is to make sure that we count every person in this 2020 census." aderhold says only 27 percent of people in alabama particpated in the census in 2010. he hopes more people participate this time. "if they have a better analysis of the people we have here then that's the better that they can help us as a people and as a community." reporting in hsv atp waay 31 news. the speaker previously told waay 31 road projects funded by the new law could come as soon as next year.