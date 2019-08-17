Speech to Text for Lowe Mill Hosts 5th Annual Five Points Blok Festival

arrest ... and assault. happening right now.... the 5th annual five points blok festival just kicked off. this weekend, hundreds of people are turning out to take part. waay 31's alexis scott is live at lowe mill arts and entertainment center to show you what to expect. alexis? this festival has a lot to offer for kids and adults. the five points festival focuses on music but has a big influence on steam here in the city. steam stands for science... tech... engineering... arts... and math. this year, the 5 points blok committee brought in a virtual reality tent! once inside, you can place a headset on and experience what a virtual reality is really like. some people here told me huntsville is epi-center for all things science and artistic expression. the 5 points blok festival allows everyone to listen to live music and see what local vendors have to offer. i spoke with the head of access from alabama a& m university about the importance of experiencing an alternate reality. harvey long, alabama a&m university "we want to expose the community, the school to new experiences. there is an opportunity to create new worlds, to e immersed in alternate realities. it's just a fun experience," the festival offers food... entertainment.. and all kinds of events for a family friendly time. the fun doesn't end until 9 tonight, so they encourage you to come out and enjoy yourself reporting live in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news