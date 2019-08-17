Speech to Text for HUNDREDS IN HUNTSVILLE STEP UP FOR NOT ONE MORE ALABAMA'S 'END HEROIN' WALK

you're taking a look at hundreds of folks walking together in huntsville's big spring park today. they stepped up for "not one more alabama's end herion" walk. organizers say the goal of the walk is to remember loved one's lost to addiction ... celebrate people in recovery ... and raise awareness of the opiod epidemic. good evening. thanks for watching. i'm greg privett. that event touched many people's lives. waay 31's sierra phillips talked with walkers with close connections to addiction. valerie miller- "she'd been clean for 6 months, and decided to use one more time...and that last time took her life." when valerie miller walks in not one more alabama's heroin walk every year, she carries her two daughters in her heart. her daughter kailey lost her battle with addition in 2017. she was just 22 years old. miller- "she was full of life she was fun, funny she was a great athlete she just got mixed up with the wrong crowd." and her other daughter kelsey is in recovery right now. miller- "it takes everybody....its consumes your whole family." the walk saturday proved miller isn't alone. mason- "as a parent you just don't know what to do, am i enabling him, am i helping him is he going to die? the next phone call i'm going to get is it going to be a police officer or a coroner?" coordinator for the event, selina mason, told me she got involved because her son is in recovery now. mason- "getting involved was a way to connect with other people and show to the public, you're not alone." people gathering told me they were there not only for the sense of community, but to shine a light on the issue here in our area. miller- "people that choose to hide from this....at first i did....but i'm not going to hide anymore." at the event narcan, a opiod overdose reducing drug and training on how to give it was available to anyone. to learn more about how to get involved go to our website, waaytv.com. in huntsville, sierra phillips, waay31 news.