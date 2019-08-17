Speech to Text for Carson's Evening Forecast 8/17

car window... another hot but dry day to kick off the weekend. although the actual temperatures are well into the mid 90s, the lack of humidity has kept those heat index values from going into the oppressive territory, topping out only right around 100. expect much of the same for your sunday, as high temperatures return to the upper 90s tomorrow afternoon. the humidity stays away for one more day, keeping those heat index values in check once again. there is a very small chance for a rogue isolated shower or storm sunday afternoon, but most locations will stay dry. the humidity will make a return for the new work week, bringing with it the return of afternoon showers and thunderstorms beginning on monday. chances stay isolated at 20 percent for monday before becoming more scattered at 30 percent by tuesday. the greatest chance for more widespread showers and storms looks to be thursday and friday. temperatures each day will settle in the low to mid 90s. however, with the humidity back in the valley, feels like temperatures could climb into the triple digits, especially for the early part of the work week. a heat advisory may be needed once again this week, most likely on monday and/or tuesday. thanks chris! you might notice some extra police presence out on