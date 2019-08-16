Speech to Text for Public Works building to be rebuilt after fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one was okay. the city of fort payne is gearing up to rebuild its public works building. that's after this fire destroyed it earlier this year. and forced employees to temporarily find someplace else to work. waay 31's sierra phillips talked to one man who's excited to return to work. . williams- "it was one of the worst days of my life it was like losing a family member." i talked with tim williams on the empty slab that used to be the place he spent 40 hours a week, every week. william- "you're used to coming to the same place everyday for work and all the sudden you see that going up in smoke" he told me, six months after the fire, he still remembers what it felt like to see his home away from home destroyed by the flames. williams- "its a feeling that i don't want to ever have again." williams says there is hope around the corner. this week, the city council approved a 300-thousand dollar contract to start construction. williams says the building will be even better than before. williams- "even though it will be on the same footprint of where it is now, it'll be laid out better to where we will have a lot more room." the first round of money is for the outside of the building. another 400 thousand is needed to repair the inside. once that's done the city will tackle a separate 400 thousand dollar project to finish the inside. williams told me insurance covers all costs. in fort payne, sierra phillips, waay31 news. the first phase of the project is set to start in late october to early november. the city still has to approve the second phase of construction. the council is expected to do that at their meeting