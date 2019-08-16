Speech to Text for 08/16/19 Late Weather

chief meteorologist kate mckenna here with a look at the forecast. we are closing out the work week on a warm note, but the lack of humidity is making it feel tolerable for august standards. the weekend looks mostly dry but warmer than today. temperatures will climb into the upper 90s to potentially near 100 in some spots on saturday. the good news is the humidity will stay in check, keeping heat index values just above the 100 degree mark. we are not expecting the oppressive and dangerous heat index values closer to 110 degrees like we saw earlier this week. sunday will be a repeat of saturday as well, but a small chance for an isolated shower or storm returns to the forecast sunday afternoon. most areas will stay dry sunday. showers and storms become more scattered next week, with a 30 percent chance during the afternoon hours each day. while high temperatures drop a few degrees back into the lower 90s, the humidity will be back on the increase. heat index values will range between 100 to 105 degrees at times. a heat advisory may be needed for these high heat index values, especially for the first half of the work week.