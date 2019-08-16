Speech to Text for What the Wildcats want

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

football. the scottsboro wildcats went 4-6 last season. the seniors want to end their high school playing career with a winning record. head coach don jacobs wants regularity. that's why he came back to his alma mater after 40 years. one and done seasons dont cut it. jacobs wants scottsboro to be a dominant name in high school football. "i guess seven years ago they were 1-9 1-9, 2-8, then coach nix came, they were 4-7, 7-4, 5-6, 12-1 so you know i'd like to establish some consistency." jacobs says it starts with the players he dresses out on friday nights. senior nathan jones says the team is ready to execute their game plan. "oh, we'll definately be prepared, we won't go into the game not knowing what to do." coach jocobs says the x's and o's don't change from season to season, its the player's work ethic. and the 2019 wildcats have the right attitude. "i think the leadership of this team, has the right potion to be successfull." so maybe that does lead to a playoff appearence. "i do want to get that feeling back, because it will be a different challenge." jacobs wants that too. more imporantly, he wants his players to make strides off the field. "that's the thing we are trying to do right here, we are trying to make a differnce in this community. raise good kids, good husbands, good workers, all the things you look for in successfull people." ll: scottsboro starts the 2019 campaign on the road against fort payne august 30. the firs thome game is september 13 against guntersville. reporting in scottsboro, lynden blake, waay 31 sports.