Changes To marriage Licenses

new information... the state is doing away with marriage licenses at the end of the month. waay 31's sydney martin talked with the madison county probate judge about the new process that will make easier to become legally married. frank barger, madison county probate judge "you will no longer have to come to our office to apply for a license. there will be a fillable form available online." madison county probate judge frank barger told us the new process of becoming legally married goes into effect august 29th. couples will only have to come to his office to turn in the filled out form within 30 days of it being signed and notarized. the other major change in the process...couples will no longer be required to have a ceremony....something people in huntsville told us they didn't realize was a requirement before..but are glad it won't be anymore. sirena rabb, lives in huntsville, "i didn't know you had to have a ceremony. that's preposterous i believe. some people don't want to have a ceremony." barger shared with waay 31 his office only has one marriage clerk..but the new process will allow 5 staff members to file marriage certificate forms which he expects will reduce wait times for couples. frank barger, madison county probate judge "on fridays especially with our current process. especially the friday before a long weekend... a 3 day weekend..we might issue 40 or 50 marriage license, so it can be a very busy day for our marriage clerk." the woman we talked to told us since many people have busy lives..a streamlined process will allow them to decide if they want to have a wedding or not. sirena rabb, lives in huntsville, "now i just believe it allows people to get married and just go on about their day." in madison county sm waay 31 news. barger shared with us the filing fee for the new form is 89 dollars..the same price previously charged for a marriage license. the madison county probate office will also start accepting passport applications september