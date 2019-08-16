Speech to Text for Marshall Selected Because Of Propulsion Experience

he says propulsion is crucial for the success of the lunar lander. the spacecraft has to make safe liftoffs and landings, going from the space station, known as the lunar gateway, to the surface of the moon. what makes this mission so different is the lunar lander will make multiple trips back and forth to the moon and gateway. nasa's website infact has its own section, dedicated to the propulsion history of the marshall space flight center. it says the center has helped develop quote "every major propulsion system in nasa's history" alabama congressman robert aderholt echoed the message, saying nobody does it better. "this is alot about propulsion, and anybody that knows what this facility has done here at marshall, propulsion has been a very big part of it at the beginning, so i think thats one of the main reasons marshall was chosen as the headquarters" even though marshall is leading the lunar lander program, there was a strong emphasis on working together with other nasa stations and private industries. in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news. today nasa released new renderings of