Clear
BREAKING NEWS Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office searching for 2 missing women Full Story

Lunar Lander Panelists Guests

A panel of experts will talk about the Lunar Landers at the 12th annual Werner Von Braun Memorial Symposium next month.

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 5:49 PM
Updated: Aug 16, 2019 5:49 PM
Posted By: Jalen Hereford

Speech to Text for Lunar Lander Panelists Guests

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lunar landers! a panel of experts will be able to break it down for you at the 12th annual werner von braun memorial symposium next month! members from nasa headquarters, marshall space flight center and other private companies invested in the project will be there to give insight and answer some questions. send back to studio
Huntsville
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events