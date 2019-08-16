Speech to Text for Bridenstine Visits Arab Schools

earlier today -- students at arab high school got a chance to show off a space robot they helped create -- to nasa administrator jim bridenstine! administrator bridenstine got to look at the nationally recognized robot -- as well as another "moon buggy" project! after the nasa administrator met with the students at arab high school -- he met with a few other teens at the space and rocket center earlier today! administrator bridenstine met with students from russellville, tharptown and cullman technology academy! alabama representative robert aderholt was there as well -- speaking to and learning from students interested in engineering, math, science and space! next month -- you can learn even more about lunar landers! a panel of experts will be able to break it down for you at the 12th annual werner von braun memorial symposium next month! members from nasa headquarters, marshall space flight center and other private companies invested in the project will be there to give insight and answer some questions. send