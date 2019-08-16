Speech to Text for Dekalb Co. SRO's Get K9

waay31s sierra phillips tagged along as river made her rounds today. johnson - nat "down" students this year at dekalb county and fort payne city schools have a new furry friend walking the halls. and while river the k-9 likes to play like any other pet, her handler sherry johnson tells me this dog is on a mission. johnson- "she's trained on 7 odors of narcotics." river's sense of smell and training allows her to pick up on drugs that could be hidden inside the schools. johnson- "you know, we smell the whole pot of soup, they can pick out the ingredients." but river is particularly special because she's a friendly but constant reminder for students. dupree- "sometimes that's all it takes, is an active presence." river and her handler make their rounds to multiple schools a day. and- the department specifically chose a lab to make sure she was well- received by the students. johnson- "she's just a sweet baby." ll- "while on friday river the k-9 was here at valley head high school, her search schedule is completely random. reporting in dekalb county sierra phillips waay31