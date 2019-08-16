News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Back To School
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Back To School
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
BREAKING NEWS Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office searching for 2 missing women
Full Story
08/16 Evening Weather
Kate's Forecast
Posted: Aug 16, 2019 5:36 PM
Updated: Aug 16, 2019 5:36 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith
Huntsville
Few Clouds
91°
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
90°
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
86°
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
90°
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 91°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
91°
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Rattlesnakes found by neighbors in Limestone County community
Alabama A&M student shot and killed in Talladega
North Alabama teacher on probation after pleading guilty to spying on teens
Huntsville man arrested after shooting neighbors’ homes with assault rifle
Huntsville police DUI Task Force announces weekend safety checkpoints
The FCC fined 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' and 'The Walking Dead' six-figures over use of emergency tones
Albertville police arrest sex offender
Blount County schools investigating teacher on probation for spying on teens; puts him on leave
Huntsville road widening project on Research Park Boulevard to start Monday
Dave & Buster's opening in Huntsville next week
Community Events