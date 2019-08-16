Clear
BREAKING NEWS Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office searching for 2 missing women Full Story

08/16 Evening Weather

Kate's Forecast

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 5:36 PM
Updated: Aug 16, 2019 5:36 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith
Huntsville
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events