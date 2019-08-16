Speech to Text for NASA leader coming to Huntsville

happening today -- nasa director jim bridenstein will make his way to the rocket center following his visit in arab. this time instead of talking to students -- he will talk to employees at marshal space flight center about the role they'll play in sending humans to the moon by 20-24. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at redstone arsenal with more on his historical visit. live pat...marie...we're still several hours away from jim bridenstein's visit to marshal space flight center -- but excitement has been buzzing as people wait to hear what announcement will come out of his visit. vo we know bridenstein will talk to the employees about the artemis project which will send the first woman and the next man to the moon by 20-24. we also know huntsville will be the lead on the lunar landing project which is huge for the rocket city. nasa has experienced budget cuts for years causing them to rely heavily on the private sector. and huntsville has a huge private sector with several established businesses in the area. this makes huntsville the perfect location. not everyone is happy about it though -- lawmakers in texas wrote a letter asking nasa to reconsider and give the lead on the lunar landing project to the johnson space center in houston. live we'll talk about that letter in a bit -- but for now we know bridenstein will talk to the employees at two-10. and he will be joined by several lawmakers for the meeting. waay 31 will have coverage throughout the day on bridenstein's visit. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay