Speech to Text for Bridenstine In Arab

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today-- nasa administrators are coming to huntsville... on wednesday we confirmed marshall space flight center will manage the lunar lander program which will send man back to the moon by 20204, and then to mars. today the administrators will discuss huntsville's role in the mission... but before that, they will stop at arab high school. waay 31's casey albritton is live at the school with what is planned for students this morning. casey? pat...marie... in just a few hours students here at arab high school will get the chance to meet nasa administrator, jim bridenstine. bridenstine will be talking to future engineers... and taking a look at a big project the students have been working on. the robotics club at arab high school has been making moon buggies. those will participate in a great moon buggy race competition. both nasa administrator, jim bridenstine and congressman robert aderholt will be there to get a first look at the creations. once the robotics club is done, both bridenstine and aderholt will speak to around 80 students. when they are finished at the school, they will head over to the marshall space flight center-- where bridentsine will take a look at progress on the space launch system... and efforts to land the first woman and the next man to the moon in five years. bridenstine and aderholt will be here at 8:30 a-m... i will be here all morning and we'll have a live update on the visit at 11 a-m. live in arab, casey albritton, waay 31 news.