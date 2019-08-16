Speech to Text for Friday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin with waay 31's will robin smith. the madison county sheriff's office is warning about a garbage truck that has lost its load on highway 431 south in new hope. it happened in front of cadence bank, near main drive. it's affecting the southbound traffic, so heads up if you're heading that way. pat? nasa director jom bridenstine will visit marshall space flight center this afternoon. there he will talk to employees about the role they will play in in getting the first woman and the next man to space in 20-24 as part of the artemis program. this comes after nasa announced huntsville will lead the lunar landing project. huntsville was likely chosen as the lead location because of several well established private sector businesses that are equipped to support the artemis mission. waay 31 will have full coverage on bridenstein's visit. casey... in just a couple of hours, nasa administrator jim bridenstine and congressman robert aderholt will be arriving at arab high school. they will be talking to future engineers and taking a look at a robot and moon buggy made by students. it all starts at 8:30 am and ill have a live update for you at eleven this morning. a man is in the colbert county jail after authorities say he kidnapped a mail carrier. bradley jones is the man charged. tuscumbia police say the victim is o-k and the incident only lasted a few minutes.. authorities say two men have been killed and three others injured in a shooting near the campus of alabama state university. the shooting happened last night. police are investigating what led up to the shooting and if there are any suspects. happening today, waay 31 will be the official meteorologist of the link up 4 kids golf tournament. the tournament benefits "life ministries" and "she's all that charities" the event starts at 8 at the robert trent jones hampton