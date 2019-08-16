Speech to Text for Bridenstine In Arab

be in huntsville today. before the nasa administrator makes his way to the marshall space flight center... they will be stopping at arab high school. waay 31's casey albritton is live there with what nasa will be talking to students about. casey? pat...marie... in just a few hours, nasa administrator, jim bridenstine, will be talking to future engineers.... and students in the robotics club will be showing him their new creation. the students made moon buggies... to participate in a great moon buggy race competition. jim bridentstine won't be the only nasa administrator visiting the school though... congressman robert aderholt will also get a look at the students' project. after the robotics club shows off their creation, both bridenstine and aderholt will have the opportunity to speak with about 80 students. once they are finished at the school, they will head over to the marshall space flight center-- which is now the lead in the artemis project and overseer of the lunar landing project in 2024. nasa administrators will walk through these doors at 8:30 a-m... i'll be here all morning... and i'll have a live update for you at 11