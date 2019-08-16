Speech to Text for NASA Leader coming to Huntsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

moon! happening today -- the director for nasa will be in huntsville to talk about plans to send humans back to the moon. jim bridenstine is going to be at the marshall space flight center where he's going to talk to employees about the plans to get us back to the moon by 20-24. waay31'srodneya ross is live at red stone arsenal with a look into bridenstine's visit. good morning pat and marie...behind me history will be made at marshal space flight center on the arsenal as nasa has picked right here in huntsville to lead the lunar landing project. this is part of the artemis project that will put the first woman and next man on the moon. as we know nasa has experienced budget cuts over the last several years -- which means they'll rely heavily on the private sector for this program. huntsville has many of these businesses already in placed and established which is why huntsville is the perfect fit. but not everyone agrees -- lawmakers in texas want nasa to reconsider and give the lead to johnson space center in houston. since we first learned of the announcement excitement has been building here in huntsville. many people are waiting to hear what the director has to say. bridenstein will talk to the employees at the space flight center at two-10 this afternoon. waay 31 will have full coverage of his visit on our midday show. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.