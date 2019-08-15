Speech to Text for 08/15/19 Late Weather

-- make sure to wear bright clothing. chief meteorologist kate mckenna here with a look at the forecast. temperatures are typical but the humidity is lower, making for more comfortable conditions all around. however, the heat will be increasing in the coming days, back to dangerously hot levels for saturday afternoon, especially. in the meantime, we'll get in a couple of more mornings with lows in the mid to upper 60s and lovely, sunny days. for friday morning, we'll be mostly sunny with areas of patchy fog. temperatures start in the mid 60s and quickly climb to the mid 90s during the afternoon. saturday starts similarly, but as mentioned previously, it will be even hotter as highs reach the upper 90s. on sunday, the humidity increases and we'll have enough moisture in place starting monday for a few thunderstorms each and every day for most of net week. you'll experience the trade-off with the temperatures. as rain chances increase, temperatures drop back to near average. thanks, kate. we'll check back in with you later in the show.