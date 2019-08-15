Speech to Text for SEC Coaches Pre-Season All-Conference teams

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the sec announced the coaches pre season all conference teams today and we have local talent representing north alabama who made every list. lets start with the first team. linebacker eroll thompson from florence!! he is poised for a stand out season as the leader on missisippi state's defense. as a sophomore last season had had 3 and a half sacks, and two interceptions. you'll hear his name a lot tearing up sec quarterbacks. james clemens had two former players on the list.. logan stenberg made second team for the o-line. stenberg is entering his senior season for the kentucky wildcats, and after the success the team had last season, i'm excited to see more from him. lastly, former jet labryan ray made third team! nick saban spoke highly of the defensive lineman. he had 2.5 sacks last season, logan second team so remember the names, eroll thompson, logan stenberg and labryan ray. they are representing our part of the state well in the sec. for full list of the all- conference teams head to the sports page on waay tv dot com. i have the link for you. ad-lib sports