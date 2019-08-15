Speech to Text for Space Driving Local Business

new information tonight -- more proof huntsville is living up to its name as the rocket city! local businesses are talking about how to use outer space to drive down costs of things you buy. waay-31s alexis scott went to hudson alpha to learn exactly what these companies are planning. one of the biggest examples was of how insulin is used here on earth. on earth, it's expensive to make... but there may be elements outer space that let companies make it and then sell it for a lot less money. insulin is just one of the many possibilities available if a business is chosen to do this work. lucia cape, huntsville madison county chamber "this is a great way for huntsville to take that next step into the space economy," lucia cape is the senior vice president of the huntsville madison county chamber. earlier thursday, hudson alpha hosted an event for businesses in north alabama to learn more about the dream chaser space vehicle that will be launched into outer space. lucia cape, huntsville madison county chamber "to launch a huntsville specific mission and have the payloads come back huntsville is a true, unique, opportunity," when cape says payloads she's talking about the specific items the scientists will research for businesses. there isn't any word yet on what is allowed and what isnt allowed but scientists can re-imagine many different things to bring back to earth. cape told me it's something the city of huntsville is excited to be apart of and hopes we can be the game changers for the future of medicine and more! lucia cape, huntsville madison county chamber "we're here sharing the benefits of micro gravity research with companies, the benefits of the sierra nevada vehicle, and how they can use the micro gravity environment of the dream chaser to advance their r&d in commercial development," cape told me today is just the first day businesses will have the opportunity to learn more about the benefits. right now, sierra nevada leading the charge because it's building the dream chaser. they're looking for about 35 different companies to work with. reporting in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news