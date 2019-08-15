Speech to Text for Research Park Blvd. Project Begins Monday During Evening Hours

you're taking a live look at research park boulevard. starting monday -- traffic on this heavily traveled road won't be flowing so smoothly as a major construction project starts! crews will widen a two mile stretch between old madison pike and highway 72. thanks for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's steven dilsizian is live along research park boulevard now with what drivers can expect. traffic is moving smoothly right now and even though construction begins monday, that shouldn't change! i'm told the city plans on having work done throughout the night to avoid traffic concerns during rush hour. take sot: marilyn meadows - lives in huntsville "if i'm out, i've got friends that a lot of times, we go out on the weekends and we are up in that area" marilyn meadows is a huntsville native and drives research park boulevard on occasion. starting monday, the heavily traveled road will undergo phase one of a widening project, expanding the road from 4 lanes to 6. i drove along the road today and that green grass separating the lanes of traffic will turn into another lane. huntsville director of engineering kathy martin says they plan on keeping the road open from 6 am to 8 pm to avoid traffic problems. take sot: kathy martin - director of city engineering "we're hoping that is has very little change to morning commuters just because all 4 lanes will remain open like it does today" meadows wasn't thrilled to hear of yet another road project coming to huntsville, but says construction at night helps. take sot: marilyn meadows - lives in huntsville "it's the least they can do as far as i'm concerned, you know, that's good" phase two of the construction plan is to install a new bridge over old madison pike, and new ramps at bradford drive and midcity drive. the 47 million dollar project is being split between the city of huntsville and the state. meadows says expanding the crowded road will ultimately be a good thing, especially with more people coming to huntsville. take sot: marilyn meadows - lives in huntsville "people will be a lot less aggressive if they're not having to deal with one lane of traffic in bumper to bumper." the widening project is expected to be complete in one year. the bridge construction should start in january. in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news. research park boulevard is one of the 7 major road projects in the works right now! together -- they'll cost more than 600-million dollars - and improve more than 250 miles of roadway. here's a look at them all! work on north parkway and the northern bypass should start next year. zierdt road and martin road are under construction now - and should wrap up by 2021. church street is halfway done! and greenbrier parkway is getting revamped ahead of mazda-toyota to give communuters an alternate to i- 565. the cecil ashburn road widening project is also on track! the city say it's on schedule to re-open 2 lanes in october. all storm-drain installation is done -- and the first layer of asphalt is down on the eastbound lane! the project is set to be completed by