Speech to Text for Paramedic Receives Award

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31's will robinson-smith spoke with a paramedic who recently received a historic honor. paramedic tony ceci wasn't born in the rocket city, but he is a huntsville man through and through. my family moved to huntsville when i was two-years-old, so i basically just grew up in huntsville. no memory of anywhere else. and of course, you know, like most families that move to huntsville, my father was deployed on the arsenal. ceci started working with huntsville's ambulance service in 1990 and began working at marshall space flight center in 2007. a year later, he took a lead role in upgrading marshall's automated external defibrillator system, a-e-d for short. actually, when i came here there was a smaller aed-type program. it had no central point of control. that work would pave the way for him to receive the prestigious silver snoopy award. the pin is given to fewer than one percent of nasa employees and contractors. it's awarded to nasa employees who make significant contributions to flight safety or mission success. out of the nearly 4900 pins awarded at marshall...ceci is the first paramedic to receive the award. i didn't know that contractors were eligible to win. so the thought of ever actually getting one was never really there. yeah. one of the reasons ceci received the award was because of his role in establishing the aed program here at marshall. now, thanks to him, one of these boxes is only three minutes away inside any one of these buildings in case of an emergency. the pin is always awarded by an astronaut. ceci received his from former new mexico senator and apollo 17 astronaut harrison schmitt along with retired col. rex walheim, who flew on sts-110, sts-122 and sts-135. so they were both basically closing those two projects of their time. so that was kind of neat to meet both of them. occupational health officer david thaxton nominated ceci for the award. we've had great paramedics and staff in years past, but tony has really stepped up to the plate and instituted our aed program and built if from the ground up. and we thought that was worthy of recognition. it's good. it's nice to be recognized... whenever we can get people the tools to keep bad things from happening, that's a good thing. the silver snoopy recipient is now working to update to the latest aed equipment and find more ways to improve safety at marshall. reporting at marshall space flight center, will robinson- smith, waay 31 news.