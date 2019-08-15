Speech to Text for Madison Co. Bus Close Call

waay-31s alexis scott spoke with neighbors who live on the busy road about how they want to see cameras added to the outside of school buses when these doors are open and this stop sign is out...that means do not pass. some people tell me they're tired of drivers speeding past school buses and are now looking into how they can stop it. tracey farnsworth, lives on walker lane "it's really bad" tracey farnsworth has lived on walker lane for about a year. the speed limit is 45 but she told me drivers constantly speed up and down this street. but when she saw this video of a car speeding past a stopped school bus, it made her upset. tracey farnsworth, lives on walker lane "for it to be on my street, it's awful but it is a busy street," now neighbors want exterior cameras for all the school buses in the county. they believe this will encourage drives to slow down and will allow law enforcement to catch those that break the law. tracey farnsworth, lives on walker lane "we need to protect our kids in every way possible. with me being on the road all the time, i see it happen more often than not," a spokesperson for madison county schools told me out of their 220 buses, none of them have exterior cameras. they have interior cameras only. the spokesperson said they are looking into ways to make sure children stay safe when getting on and off the bus.. tracey farnsworth, lives on walker lane "just slow it down. protect our kids. protect anybody that's walking down the street or having trouble on the side of the road or anything," some of the people who live on walker lane told me they are looking into ways to help fund cameras for at least some of the buses. reporting in madison county, alexis scott, waay-31