Clear

Huntsville mayor, more give updates on city road, infrastructure work

Huntsville mayor, more give updates on city road, infrastructure work

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 10:39 AM
Updated: Aug 15, 2019 10:39 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events