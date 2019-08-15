News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Back To School
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Back To School
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Huntsville mayor, more give updates on city road, infrastructure work
Huntsville mayor, more give updates on city road, infrastructure work
Posted: Aug 15, 2019 10:39 AM
Updated: Aug 15, 2019 10:39 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Few Clouds
89°
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 91°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
90°
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 94°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
84°
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
More Weather
Decatur
Few Clouds
89°
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 93°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
90°
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 93°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
North Alabama teacher on probation after pleading guilty to spying on teens
Alabama A&M student shot and killed in Talladega
Madison County sheriff IDs homicide victim, says shooting ‘isolated incident’
Dave & Buster's opening in Huntsville next week
2 face multiple charges after Morgan County sheriff finds meth, heroin
Limestone County sheriff: Man abuses girlfriend’s baby, blames 4-year-old
Huntsville police close eastbound lanes of HWY 72 E at Shields Road due to wreck
Police responding to a shooting in Philadelphia where several officers have been injured
Madison juvenile detention center Sequel TSI's business license revoked after multiple escapes
Crossville teen dead after rollover wreck on U.S. 431
Community Events