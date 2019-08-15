Speech to Text for Infrastructure Announcement

happening today -- mayor tommy battle and city leaders will hold a meeting today to talk about major infrastructure projects across the city. waay31'srodneya ross is live right now on ride out road in huntsville.... with what theyre expected to talk about later today. raphic some of the updates expected to be discussed are status reports on the restore our roads projects which includes the cecil ashburn road improvement project. and cost sharing agreements between the city and the alabama department of transportation. the restore our roads project is a result a of a 250-million- dollar sharing agreement between the city and aldot. there are seven restore our roads project -- two of them are complete. they will also talk about major road developments in key corridors of the city. status updates restore our roads cost sharing agreements major road developments live waay 31 will have a crew at the meeting this morning to provide you an update on waay 31 this evening. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31